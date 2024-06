There have been calls for a revised 100% defective blocks redress scheme for Donegal homeowners.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Fisheries and the Marine Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, raised the question to Tanáiste Michéal Martin directly.

The Donegal TD says the current scheme isn’t working.

In response, the Tanáiste says the current scheme is seeing results.