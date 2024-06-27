Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In hour one, we are joined by a number of guests to react to the news that, from November, Donegal is to be split into two garda divisions:

 

We hear of a public information meeting taking place in Dungloe next Tuesday with those with defective concrete, or those that suspect they have defective concrete in their homes, invite. This week’s your voice, your community focuses on the work of the Autism Family Support Group:

 

Aontú Leader Peadar Tobin discusses Ireland signing up to the EU Migration Pact, Swedish listener András questions representative democracy, listener Paul questions the sense of being sent to Galway to have a toe amputated and Karina Molloy reacts to the Women of Honour tribunal getting underway:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Padraig Dail May
News, Audio, Top Stories

More calls for revised 100% defective blocks redress scheme

27 June 2024
Mica-House-9-768x1015
News, Top Stories

High Court proceedings issued against the Irish State on behalf of homeowners affected by defective concrete

27 June 2024
ceanncomhairle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Threats to suspend Dáil heard once again as Pearse Doherty and Michael Martin come to blows

27 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Padraig Dail May
News, Audio, Top Stories

More calls for revised 100% defective blocks redress scheme

27 June 2024
Mica-House-9-768x1015
News, Top Stories

High Court proceedings issued against the Irish State on behalf of homeowners affected by defective concrete

27 June 2024
ceanncomhairle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Threats to suspend Dáil heard once again as Pearse Doherty and Michael Martin come to blows

27 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 June 2024
Pringle Shaven
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dáil hears 17 more staff to be recruited to ATU Donegal in 2025

27 June 2024
unnamed (22)
News, Top Stories

Two Donegal organisations to benefit from Toy Show Appeal 2024

27 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube