Threats to suspend Dáil heard once again as Pearse Doherty and Michael Martin come to blows

In what could be described as a weekly occurrence, the Ceann Comhairle threatened to suspend the Dáil this afternoon as things became to a head between Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty and Tánaiste Michael Martin.

It was during leaders questions were the pair came to blows over a disagreement on housing policy.

Sinn Féin criticised an affordable housing scheme in Coolock in Dublin which is set to launch with prices of up to 475,000 euro for a three bed home.

It’s significantly higher than the guide price outlined to Dublin City Councillors when the scheme was given the go-ahead.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the prices are still below market rate and people could benefit from a further 130-thousand euro off that price through Government schemes.

He then rose to his feet, leading to Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl calling for order: