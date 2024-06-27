Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Threats to suspend Dáil heard once again as Pearse Doherty and Michael Martin come to blows

In what could be described as a weekly occurrence, the Ceann Comhairle threatened to suspend the Dáil this afternoon as things became to a head between Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty and Tánaiste Michael Martin.

It was during leaders questions were the pair came to blows over a disagreement on housing policy.

Sinn Féin criticised an affordable housing scheme in Coolock in Dublin which is set to launch with prices of up to 475,000 euro for a three bed home.

It’s significantly higher than the guide price outlined to Dublin City Councillors when the scheme was given the go-ahead.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the prices are still below market rate and people could benefit from a further 130-thousand euro off that price through Government schemes.

He then rose to his feet, leading to Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl calling for order:

Padraig Dail May
Audio, News, Top Stories

More calls for revised 100% defective blocks redress scheme

27 June 2024
Mica-House-9-768x1015
News, Top Stories

High Court proceedings issued against the Irish State on behalf of homeowners affected by defective concrete

27 June 2024
ceanncomhairle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Threats to suspend Dáil heard once again as Pearse Doherty and Michael Martin come to blows

27 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 June 2024
