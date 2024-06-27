Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Yacht racers rescued off Malin Head last night

Two yacht race competitors were rescued off the coast of Malin Head in an overnight operation by Lough Swilly RNLI.

They received a request for assistance from Malin Head Coast Guard at 10.45pm last night.

A 36 foot yacht with two persons on board had been competing in ‘The Round Ireland Race’ had got into difficulty not far from Inishtrahull, an island 7 nautical miles off Malin Head.

Lough Swilly All Weather Shannon Class Lifeboat was launched to assist the stricken yacht which had lost power and their sails had become tangled in the mast.

Despite the difficult circumstances, the lifeboat crew successfully secured the yacht and towed it to Culdaff Bay, where the crew attempted to untangle the sails and restore power.

The lifeboat crew brought the vessel to the secure harbour at Greencastle. Once safely delivered, the lifeboat crew then undertook the return journey to Buncrana Pier, where they refuelled and prepared for their next mission.

