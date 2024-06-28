Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Six match ban for Harps goalkeeping coach – Coyle suspended for Shels

Finn Harps goalkeeping coach Eamon Curry has been handed down a six match ban for “misconduct” against a match official.

Curry was sent off during Harps’ 1-1 draw with UCD at Finn Park earlier this month. Controversy arose after referee Alan Patchell penalised goalkeeper Harps goalkeeper Tim Hiemer.

Meanwhile, former Harps player, Mark Coyle, who is the current captain of Premier Division leaders Shelbourne, will miss his side’s game against Galway United at Tolka Park this evening as he sees out a suspension for accumulated yellow cards.

