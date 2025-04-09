40 homes at risk with development of Ten-T

There are 40 households facing the loss of their homes as a result of the Ten-T plans, and it’s unfair that they are still unsure of when they’ll be contacted to discuss their long terms situation.

Cllr Donal Coyle told a meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District that most of them are in the Letterkenny area, and following cabinet clearance last year, it’s time there was real movement.

Officials told him a number of assessments and reports are being prepared at the moment. They should be complete by the end of May, with a further eight weeks needed for a legal review of the documents.

Cllr Coyle says it’s vital that this progresses and people know where they stand: