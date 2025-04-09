Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

40 homes at risk with development of Ten-T

There are 40 households facing the loss of their homes as a result of the Ten-T plans, and it’s unfair that they are still unsure of when they’ll be contacted to discuss their long terms situation.

Cllr Donal Coyle told a meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District that most of them are in the Letterkenny area, and following cabinet clearance last year, it’s time there was real movement.

Officials told him a number of assessments and reports are being prepared at the moment. They should be complete by the end of May, with a further eight weeks needed for a legal review of the documents.

Cllr Coyle says it’s vital that this progresses and people know where they stand:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

protest luh
News, Top Stories

Third protest organised for improved cancer services at LUH

9 April 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, News

€35 million allocated to Donegal in HSE Captial Plan 2025

9 April 2025
garda gardai speeding
Audio, News, Top Stories

National Slow Down Day underway

9 April 2025
donegal county council logo large
Audio, News

Abuse of DCC housing staff condemned

9 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

protest luh
News, Top Stories

Third protest organised for improved cancer services at LUH

9 April 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, News

€35 million allocated to Donegal in HSE Captial Plan 2025

9 April 2025
garda gardai speeding
Audio, News, Top Stories

National Slow Down Day underway

9 April 2025
donegal county council logo large
Audio, News

Abuse of DCC housing staff condemned

9 April 2025
0_House-Keys
Audio, News

40 homes at risk with development of Ten-T

9 April 2025
Creeslough
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to meet with Creeslough families

9 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube