Women’s Only Multi-Sport Fun Event raises €5,000 for local women’s charities

The Team Donegal Oil Women’s Only Multi-Sport Fun Event has raised €5000 for local women’s charities.

On April 27th, Donegal Sports Partnership, with sponsorship from Arthur McMahon of Donegal Oil Company, hosted the second Women’s Only Multi-Sport Adventure Challenge at Gartan Outdoor Education and Training Centre. The event aimed to promote outdoor activity among women of all ages and fitness levels, attracting over 250 registrants, with just over 200 participating.

Participants completed a 4k run, 20k cycle, and 1k kayak. For many, this was their first experience with such an event.

€2,500 was raised for the Donegal Domestic Violence Service (DWDVS) and the same amount was also raised for the Donegal Women’s Centre.