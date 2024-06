Police in Derry are growing concerned for Kevin McCallion who was last seen by family on Monday in the city centre.

Kevin was wearing a navy and white striped t-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers and a picture of him can be found on our website highlandradiodotcom.

Kevin is aged 52, and may also be in the Portrush area.

If you know Kevin’s whereabouts or have seen him since Monday, please call 101.