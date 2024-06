Police in Armagh are investigating reports of an aggravated burglary last night.

Three men allegedly entered a house in the Orangefield Close area of the city, via the front door, at about 11.30pm.

Two of them swung hammers at two men in the house, hitting one of them in the head.

The intruders then made off in a vehicle in the direction of Ballynahone Road.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone with information to come forward.