RNLI issue water safety advice for the weekend

RNLI Bundoran have issued advice for those who may be heading to the seaside this weekend.

Choose a lifeguarded beach: choosing to visit a lifeguarded beach gives you and your family the protection of highly trained lifesavers.

They can see the dangers develop, prevent accidents before they happen and respond instantly if anyone gets into difficulty.

Call 999 or 112 in an emergency and ask for the Coast Guard. When you go to the beach, always carry a means of calling for help.

If you’re going in the water, you can carry your mobile phone in a waterproof pouch.

If you find yourself struggling in the water, or if you fall in unexpectedly, Float to Live. Relax and try to breathe normally. Tilt your head back and submerge your ears. Use your hands to help you stay afloat. Once your breathing is under control, call for help or swim to safety.

