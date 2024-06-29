Swifties asked to be aware of Facebook scams for concert tickets

Taylor Swift fans are being warned to look out for Facebook scammers as more and more accounts are being hacked, promoting fake ticket sales.

With people still looking for tickets for tonight and tomorrow’s sold out gigs, there are fears people may fall victim to the fake posts.

The scam involves hackers posting from a real person’s Facebook account, claiming to sell four tickets for the Aviva gigs. Users have also received private messages from friends asking about tickets.

Gardaí are urging people to only buy tickets from reputable sites, such as Ticketmaster.

Fans are asked to look out for posts that look like this: