Anglers rescued after boat hit by freak wave

Two anglers were rescued yesterday after their boat was hit by a freak wave.

Lough Swilly RNLI were paged by Malin Head Coast Guard to Carryblagh, where one of the anglers was injured.

The Atlantic Inshore Lifeboat Crew were quickly on scene and they removed both casualties from their boat.

The decision was then made to transfer them onto the All-weather Shannon Class Lifeboat which was also on scene so the injured angler could receive casualty care.

An ambulance crew took the anglers to Buncrana Pier to receive further medical treatment.