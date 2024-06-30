Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Anglers rescued after boat hit by freak wave

Two anglers were rescued yesterday after their boat was hit by a freak wave.

Lough Swilly RNLI were paged by Malin Head Coast Guard to Carryblagh, where one of the anglers was injured.

The Atlantic Inshore Lifeboat Crew were quickly on scene and they removed both casualties from their boat.

The decision was then made to transfer them onto the All-weather Shannon Class Lifeboat which was also on scene so the injured angler could receive casualty care.

An ambulance crew took the anglers to Buncrana Pier to receive further medical treatment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

https___d1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net_production_59700d09-7de0-4ac5-aeb7-4691458cdfed
News, Top Stories

Fine Gael tops latest popularity poll

30 June 2024
449412772_797748085871601_8557961969467681182_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appealing for witnesses in alleged Buncrana assault

30 June 2024
448950154_780039290957755_5842575610544916830_n
News, Top Stories

Anglers rescued after boat hit by freak wave

30 June 2024
b25lY21zOmM0ZmQ4ZjViLTUzMDktNDc2Mi05OTk3LWQ4YTA1MTM1OTNhZDpmYjg0ZmMxYy1jMWQ3LTRhNjItYWE2ZC0zZmQ0YmVjZjYzODQ=
News, Top Stories

Works on Harbour Square Public Realm Project to commence tomorrow

30 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

https___d1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net_production_59700d09-7de0-4ac5-aeb7-4691458cdfed
News, Top Stories

Fine Gael tops latest popularity poll

30 June 2024
449412772_797748085871601_8557961969467681182_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appealing for witnesses in alleged Buncrana assault

30 June 2024
448950154_780039290957755_5842575610544916830_n
News, Top Stories

Anglers rescued after boat hit by freak wave

30 June 2024
b25lY21zOmM0ZmQ4ZjViLTUzMDktNDc2Mi05OTk3LWQ4YTA1MTM1OTNhZDpmYjg0ZmMxYy1jMWQ3LTRhNjItYWE2ZC0zZmQ0YmVjZjYzODQ=
News, Top Stories

Works on Harbour Square Public Realm Project to commence tomorrow

30 June 2024
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Burst water main to cause disruptions to Beltany, Raphoe and Rathmullan

30 June 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested following Irvinestown shooting

29 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube