Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Athletics: Another national title for Mark English – Patsy McGonagle with the latest from the National Track & Field Championships

Mark English

It’s Day 2 of the National Track & Field Championships in Santry.

Mark English has won the 800M National Title once again and there have been several other medallists from other Donegal clubs.

With more, here’s Patsy McGonagle…

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

depositphotos_132246526-stock-photo-school-uniform-closeup
News, Top Stories

Over 100,000 families to benefit from Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance

30 June 2024
449649685_10232804797052871_1875041519836622219_n
News, Top Stories

Provisional completion dates confirmed for Buncrana & Ballybofey – Stranorlar sewerage schemes

30 June 2024
https___d1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net_production_59700d09-7de0-4ac5-aeb7-4691458cdfed
News, Top Stories

Fine Gael tops latest popularity poll

30 June 2024
449412772_797748085871601_8557961969467681182_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appealing for witnesses in alleged Buncrana assault

30 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

depositphotos_132246526-stock-photo-school-uniform-closeup
News, Top Stories

Over 100,000 families to benefit from Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance

30 June 2024
449649685_10232804797052871_1875041519836622219_n
News, Top Stories

Provisional completion dates confirmed for Buncrana & Ballybofey – Stranorlar sewerage schemes

30 June 2024
https___d1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net_production_59700d09-7de0-4ac5-aeb7-4691458cdfed
News, Top Stories

Fine Gael tops latest popularity poll

30 June 2024
449412772_797748085871601_8557961969467681182_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appealing for witnesses in alleged Buncrana assault

30 June 2024
448950154_780039290957755_5842575610544916830_n
News, Top Stories

Anglers rescued after boat hit by freak wave

30 June 2024
b25lY21zOmM0ZmQ4ZjViLTUzMDktNDc2Mi05OTk3LWQ4YTA1MTM1OTNhZDpmYjg0ZmMxYy1jMWQ3LTRhNjItYWE2ZC0zZmQ0YmVjZjYzODQ=
News, Top Stories

Works on Harbour Square Public Realm Project to commence tomorrow

30 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube