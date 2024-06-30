Athletics: Another national title for Mark English – Patsy McGonagle with the latest from the National Track & Field Championships

It’s Day 2 of the National Track & Field Championships in Santry.
Mark English has won the 800M National Title once again and there have been several other medallists from other Donegal clubs.
With more, here’s Patsy McGonagle…
It’s Day 2 of the National Track & Field Championships in Santry.
Mark English has won the 800M National Title once again and there have been several other medallists from other Donegal clubs.
With more, here’s Patsy McGonagle…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland