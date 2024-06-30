Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gardaí appealing for witnesses in alleged Buncrana assault

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred in the early hours of Sunday 2nd June (at approx. 3.30am) at Maginn Avenue, Buncrana.

CCTV has been viewed and Gardaí are eager to speak with a number of witnesses who are believed to have been in the area at the time.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area of Maginn Avenue, Buncrana in the early hours of Sunday 2nd June, who may have dash cam footage are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with relevant information may contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Provisional completion dates confirmed for Buncrana & Ballybofey – Stranorlar sewerage schemes

30 June 2024
https___d1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net_production_59700d09-7de0-4ac5-aeb7-4691458cdfed
News, Top Stories

Fine Gael tops latest popularity poll

30 June 2024
449412772_797748085871601_8557961969467681182_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appealing for witnesses in alleged Buncrana assault

30 June 2024
448950154_780039290957755_5842575610544916830_n
News, Top Stories

Anglers rescued after boat hit by freak wave

30 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Provisional completion dates confirmed for Buncrana & Ballybofey – Stranorlar sewerage schemes

30 June 2024
https___d1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net_production_59700d09-7de0-4ac5-aeb7-4691458cdfed
News, Top Stories

Fine Gael tops latest popularity poll

30 June 2024
449412772_797748085871601_8557961969467681182_n
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appealing for witnesses in alleged Buncrana assault

30 June 2024
448950154_780039290957755_5842575610544916830_n
News, Top Stories

Anglers rescued after boat hit by freak wave

30 June 2024
b25lY21zOmM0ZmQ4ZjViLTUzMDktNDc2Mi05OTk3LWQ4YTA1MTM1OTNhZDpmYjg0ZmMxYy1jMWQ3LTRhNjItYWE2ZC0zZmQ0YmVjZjYzODQ=
News, Top Stories

Works on Harbour Square Public Realm Project to commence tomorrow

30 June 2024
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Burst water main to cause disruptions to Beltany, Raphoe and Rathmullan

30 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube