Gardaí appealing for witnesses in alleged Buncrana assault

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred in the early hours of Sunday 2nd June (at approx. 3.30am) at Maginn Avenue, Buncrana.

CCTV has been viewed and Gardaí are eager to speak with a number of witnesses who are believed to have been in the area at the time.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area of Maginn Avenue, Buncrana in the early hours of Sunday 2nd June, who may have dash cam footage are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with relevant information may contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.