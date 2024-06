Kerry have beaten Derry 0-15 to 0-10 in the last of this season’s All Ireland Quarter Finals.

In a tight game, Kerry pulled away at the end and ran out worthy winners at GAA HQ.

Kerry join Armagh, Galway and Donegal in the semi finals to set up a mouth-watering end to the 2024 All Ireland Championship.

The semi-final line-up will be:

Donegal v Galway

Kerry v Armagh

With the full time report from Croke Park, here’s Michael McMullan…