Coleman delighted as Everton set to play Sligo Rovers in pre-season game at the Showgrounds

Sligo Rovers have announced that Everton will play a pre-season friendly at the Showgrounds on Friday at 4pm.

Everton are due to have a training camp in Ireland later this month.

The fixture is set to strengthen the links between Everton and Sligo.  In January 2021, details were announced of aa strategic partnership between the two clubs to work on initiatives together.

Republic of Ireland captain and former Sligo player Seamus Coleman is likely to feature in the game.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Donegal native said: “It will be a huge honour for me to return to Sligo Rovers with Everton for our opening pre-season friendly of the summer.

“Sligo is a club I obviously hold close to my heart, with them putting their faith in me as a young player which eventually led to my move to Everton.

“I still have many friends at Sligo and it’s been great to see the close bond between the two clubs strengthen over the years. Going back there after more than 15 special years as an Evertonian will mean a lot to my family and me.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Sligo fans and Evertonians at The Showgrounds on Friday 19 July.”

Killybegs’ native Coleman joined the Toffees from Rovers in January 2009 for £60,000.

The Killybegs native played over 50 times for Sligo, having made his debut against Derry City in late 2006.

Ticket prices for the Everton game will be in line with LOI prices. Adults: €20. Concessions: (OAPS and students) €15. U-12: €10.

 

 

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Monday 1st July

1 July 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court charged with possession of drugs in Derry

1 July 2024
Jack Murray
News, Top Stories

Cllr Jack Murray elected as Cathaoirleach of Inishowen MD

1 July 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

N14 Letterkenny to Lifford road reopened

1 July 2024
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

