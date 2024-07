Donegal’s All Ireland Semi-Final with Galway will be played on Sunday the 14th of July.

It’s been confirmed that the throw in time will be 4 o’clock that afternoon.

The other semi final between Armagh and Kerry will take place the day before on Saturday the 13th of July.

That match kicks off at 5:30pm.

The Tailteann Cup Final between Down and Laois also takes place on Saturday the 13th with thrown happening at 3 o’clock.