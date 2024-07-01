Inishowen sisters both named in ROI U19 squad for European Championships

Two Donegal sisters are set to make some Irish soccer history this month.

Jodie and Keri Loughrey from Buncrana have both been named in the Ireland women’s under 19 squad for the European Championship finals in Lithuania.

The girls, who play for Sligo Rovers, have already played together for Ireland at under-17 level.

Ireland will be in a tough-looking Group B along with Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

If selected for the starting 11, the Loughreys could become the first female siblings to represent Ireland at a major tournament.

Ireland’s opening match at the Euro U19 finals will be on Monday, July 15th, against the holders Spain.

