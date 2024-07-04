Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Barrett and Toland named of Ireland squad for games against England and France

Donegal’s Amber Barrett and Tyler Toland have been named in the Ireland squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers with England and France.

Ireland face England at Carrow Road in Norwich on Friday week before the French visit Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork the following Tuesday.

Eileen Gleeson will be without captain Katie McCabe for the England game through suspension.

Defender Niamh Fahey, midfielder Denise O’Sullivan and attacker Marissa Sheva all return to the squad, while injuries rule out Chloe Mustaki, Tara O’Hanlon, Jamie Finn, Heather Payne and Kyra Carusa.

It will be the first time in 12 years that the WNT will have played a home fixture outside Dublin and it will be their seventh game overall in Cork.

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Julie-Ann Russell (Galway United)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University), Marissa Sheva (Portland Thorns)

UEFA EURO 2025 Qualifier
Group A3
England v Ireland
Friday, July 12
Carrow Road, Norwich
KO 20:00
LIVE on RTÉ2

UEFA EURO 2025 Qualifier
Group A3
Ireland v France
Tuesday, July 16
Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork
KO 18:00
LIVE on RTÉ2

