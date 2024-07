A man’s body has been recovered on Inishbofin Island, off the coast of County Galway.

Malin Head Coast Guard was notified at 10.15 last night that a fisherman was overdue and presumed missing off the island.

The Coast Guard and RNLI carried out a search around the island, and Rescue 118 subsequently reported that a body was recovered by members of the local community on the northern shore of the island just before midnight.