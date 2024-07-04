Children as young as 12 are experiencing and perpetrating gender based violence – Pringle

The Dail has been told that children as young as 12 are both experiencing and perpetrating sexual and gender based violence in Donegal.

The stark statement was made by Deputy Thomas Pringle, who was speaking during a Labour motion calling for more action from government to tackle what is becoming a crisis.

Deputy Pringle told the Dail the figures he’s been given by the Donegal Rape Crisis Centre are stark, and more needs to be done in terms of government funding to support them.

He also stressed the need for serious discussions with young boys and young men to deal with the issue……….