Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Children as young as 12 are experiencing and perpetrating gender based violence – Pringle

The Dail has been told that children as young as 12 are both experiencing and perpetrating sexual and gender based violence in Donegal.

The stark statement was made by Deputy Thomas Pringle, who was speaking during a Labour motion calling for more action from government to tackle what is becoming a crisis.

Deputy Pringle told the Dail the figures he’s been given by the Donegal Rape Crisis Centre are stark, and more needs to be done in terms of government funding to support them.

He also stressed the need for serious discussions with young boys and young men to deal with the issue……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2024-07-03 162319
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children as young as 12 are experiencing and perpetrating gender based violence – Pringle

4 July 2024
Four_courts
News, Audio, Top Stories

Groups fear new Family Law Bill could exacerbate rather than ease delays

4 July 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday July 3rd

3 July 2024
ballymacool
News, Audio, Top Stories

Nine properties at Ballymacool undergoing DCB testing ahead of proposed sale to council

3 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2024-07-03 162319
News, Audio, Top Stories

Children as young as 12 are experiencing and perpetrating gender based violence – Pringle

4 July 2024
Four_courts
News, Audio, Top Stories

Groups fear new Family Law Bill could exacerbate rather than ease delays

4 July 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday July 3rd

3 July 2024
ballymacool
News, Audio, Top Stories

Nine properties at Ballymacool undergoing DCB testing ahead of proposed sale to council

3 July 2024
MX7A5457
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal FRC representatives meet with Oireachtas members prior to upcoming budget

3 July 2024
Seized vehicle 1
News, Top Stories

Seven illegal taxis seized in Derry

3 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube