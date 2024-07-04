Debut delight for Patton as Harps defeat Kerry

Finn Harps have beaten Kerry 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

A first-half goal from debutant Sean Patton, who only signed for Harps on Wednesday, was enough to give Darren Murphy’s side all 3 points.

The result means Harps go 4th in the table after Bray Wanderers slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Longford.

In other games, leaders Cork City won 3-1 in Wexford, Athlone had an impressive 2-1 away to UCD and Cobh left it late to snatch a 1-0 victory at Treaty United.

Diarmuid Doherty and Keith Cowan reported live from Finn Park at full time…