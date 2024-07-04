Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Haulier says further speed limits on lorries won’t necessarily improve road safety on Lifford – Letterkenny Road

 

A haulier in Donegal says further reducing the speed limit for lorries on the Lifford to Letterkenny Road would compromise road safety and lead to more rather than less tragedies.

It’s been noted that a number of lorries have overturned or been involved in crashes on that road in recent months, particularly around the Galdonagh,  Manorcunningham area, leading to calls for changes to speed limits.

However, on today’s Nine til Noon Show, John McLaughlin of JML Transport told Greg Hughes such a move could be counterproductive…….

Haulier says further speed limits on lorries won’t necessarily improve road safety on Lifford – Letterkenny Road

4 July 2024
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 July 2024
Uncle of Derry teen who died after taking drugs urges others not to risk it

4 July 2024
Man arrested after two PSNI officers were assaulted while dealing with an incident in Derry

4 July 2024
