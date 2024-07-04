Haulier says further speed limits on lorries won’t necessarily improve road safety on Lifford – Letterkenny Road

A haulier in Donegal says further reducing the speed limit for lorries on the Lifford to Letterkenny Road would compromise road safety and lead to more rather than less tragedies.

It’s been noted that a number of lorries have overturned or been involved in crashes on that road in recent months, particularly around the Galdonagh, Manorcunningham area, leading to calls for changes to speed limits.

However, on today’s Nine til Noon Show, John McLaughlin of JML Transport told Greg Hughes such a move could be counterproductive…….