Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins was left “absolutely gutted” as Sligo Rovers came from behind to take all 3 points in the SSE Airtricity League clash at the Showgrounds this evening.

Higgins felt his team played well and should have been in control of the game, but ultimately it was a brace from Ellis Chapman that sealed a 2-1 win for the home side.

After the game, the Derry boss gave his thoughts to the assembled press…