The uncle of a teenage girl, who died after taking drugs at a festival in Belfast last year, is warning other young people not to take the risk.

This week a coroner found 16 year old Caitlin McLaughlin from Derry died after taking drugs including ecstasy and cocaine.

A woman is due in court later this month, charged in connection with the investigation into Caitlin’s death.

Her uncle, Mo, says he doesn’t want another family to go through the same heartache………………