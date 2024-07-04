“We bossed the game” – Darren Murphy on Harps victory over Kerry

Darren Murphy’s Finn Harps side have put themselves in a healthy league position heading into a tough run of fixtures as they defeated Kerry 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this evening.

Having started the night in 5th spot, Harps have jumped into 4th ahead of Bray Wanderers after their defeat at the hands of Longford Town.

Athlone Town defeated UCD 2-1, so tonight’s results have tightened up the play-off spots behind run-away leaders Cork City.

After the game, Murphy spoke to Diarmuid Doherty…