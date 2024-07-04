Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
“We bossed the game” – Darren Murphy on Harps victory over Kerry

Finn Harps boss Darren Murphy

Darren Murphy’s Finn Harps side have put themselves in a healthy league position heading into a tough run of fixtures as they defeated Kerry 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this evening.

Having started the night in 5th spot, Harps have jumped into 4th ahead of Bray Wanderers after their defeat at the hands of Longford Town.

Athlone Town defeated UCD 2-1, so tonight’s results have tightened up the play-off spots behind run-away leaders Cork City.

After the game, Murphy spoke to Diarmuid Doherty…

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday July 4th

4 July 2024
irish-water-workers
News, Top Stories

Resivoir interruption affecting Letterkenny

4 July 2024
Thomas
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle challenges Tanaiste on SEAI grant scheme for DCB homeowners

4 July 2024
Plastic Bottle Recycling
News, Top Stories

3 million containers a day being returned through Deposit Return Scheme

4 July 2024
