Investigations are ongoing following the theft of a caravan in West Donegal last month which was found burnt out in recent days.

The caravan, belonging to water activity business Selkie Sailing is believed to have been stolen from Magheroarty pier.

Gardai have confirmed that the caravan which acted as storage for the company’s surf and body boards was found nearby with fire damage.

In a social media post, Selkie Sailing say due to the financial loss, they may not be able to recover.