GAA: Donegal Masters win in Sligo

The Donegal Masters were in action last night in round five of the Championship as they made the short trip to the Owenmore Gaels club in Coolooney to take on their Sligo counterparts and came away with a 2-9 to 1-9 victory.

Stephen Coyle and Brian McLaughlin got the goals for the Francie Martin managed side.

Twenty-five counties are in the hunt for the Dr. Mick Loftus Cup this year with newcomers Wicklow and Monaghan entering the championship.

After the initial games the table will decide which of the five competitions each county competes in.