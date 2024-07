The hospitality sector is optimistic that the government will do the right thing and cut the VAT rate it pays to 9.5% from its current 13.5% rate.

Members of the two main government parties met with representatives from the sector who outlined the challenges they’re facing.

A reduction in the rate would cost the exchequer in the region of €545 million.

CEO of the Restaurants Association Adrian Cummins says the issue would be kept under consideration