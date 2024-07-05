Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Motorsport: Entries being taken for hillclimb

Entries are still being accepted by the Connacht Motorsport Club for the Tom Devaney Memorial Hillclimb in Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday week, July 13th and 14th.

This year the event slots into the weekend normally dedicated to the Sligo Stages Rally, but under the Motorsport Ireland National 24month calendar which sees Sligo out this year, a window arose in Mid-July rather than later in the year.

Further details are available at connachtmotorclub.com  or follow on Facebook or Twitter/ X.

