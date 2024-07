A public meeting has been organised for next week to discuss Fahan Health Centre.

Over the past number of weeks, concerns have repeatedly been raised over the future of the health centre with claims that it has been ‘cleared out’.

The HSE however, remains adamant that there are no plans to close the facility.

The health centre caters for patients in Fahan, Burnfoot and Inch.

The meeting gets underway at 7pm on Monday at the Fowler Hall, Tooban.