The Taoiseach’s congratulated Keir Starmer on Labour’s victory, and says he hopes to speak with him ‘in the coming hours’.

Labour secured more than 400 of the 650 seats in the UK parliament but it’s been a bruising night for the Conservatives with Rishi Sunak conceding defeat before 5am this morning, promising an orderly handover of power.

Simon Harris says he looks forward to working closely with the incoming Prime Minister on a range of matters including Northern Ireland: