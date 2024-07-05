Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Transformative project to enable people with intellectual disabilities experience college life to be rolled out at ATU

A new transformative project to provide people with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to experience college life and education at the Atlantic Technological University is being rolled out.

Project WAVE offers a comprehensive programme that addresses students’ social, academic, and vocational needs.

Project WAVE has been created for students with intellectual disabilities and enables participants to attend classes with other students, engage in various clubs and societies, and fully immerse themselves in the campus community.

Students can choose to study at the ATU campuses in Donegal, Sligo or Mayo.

The programme offers two options, a certificate in personal and vocational development which is an NFQ Level 6 Special Purpose Award comprising of 60 credits over two years.

The certificate in life skills and vocational development option is an NFQ Level 6 Special Purpose Award comprising of 40 credits over two years.

Students participating in Project WAVE will be on campus 3-4 days per week and will commence on September 3rd.

The closing date for applications is July 12th.

