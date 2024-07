Brandon Wilkie had another winner on Thursday as he was on board the 6/1 shot Royal Velvet to win for trainer William Knight in a mile race at Yarmouth.

The young jockey, who grew up in Letterkenny, has had four wins in the last fortnight.

Wilkie learnt his trade at Grade 1-winning trainer Eddie Harty’s yard from the age of 15 and moved to England in September 2020.