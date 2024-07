Two bodies have been pulled from the Grand Canal in Dublin.

Shortly after 8 o’clock this morning, emergency services responded to reports of a body in the water, where they discovered the remains of two men in their 40s.

The scene at Grand Parade near Charlemont Street is currently cordoned off, and the state pathologist and local coroner have been notified.

Gardaí say the results of the post mortem will determine the course of their investigation.