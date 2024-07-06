Witness appeal after cars on hospital grounds damaged in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses after a number of cars within the grounds of The City Hospital were damaged yesterday evening.

A report was received shortly after 10pm that the windscreens of up to 11 vehicles parked in the Lisburn road area had been broken.

Enquiries are ongoing at this time, with CCTV and other footage being examined.

Police are keen to establish a motive and who was involved.

Anyone who was in the area between 8.20pm and 9.20pm and noticed anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, is asked to contact police on 101.