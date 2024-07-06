Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Witness appeal after cars on hospital grounds damaged in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses after a number of cars within the grounds of The City Hospital were damaged yesterday evening.

A report was received shortly after 10pm that the windscreens of up to 11 vehicles parked in the Lisburn road area had been broken.

Enquiries are ongoing at this time, with CCTV and other footage being examined.

Police are keen to establish a motive and who was involved.

Anyone who was in the area between 8.20pm and 9.20pm and noticed anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, is asked to contact police on 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

river
News, Top Stories

Investigation after two bodies recovered from Dublin canal

6 July 2024
PSNI-witness-appeal-1
News, Top Stories

Witness appeal after cars on hospital grounds damaged in Derry

6 July 2024
Shannon_Airport_2020-07-12_01
News, Top Stories

Rally being held at Shannon Airport this morning

6 July 2024
Donegal Diamond Pedestrian Zone
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council urge public to not park in Donegal Town Diamond

6 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

river
News, Top Stories

Investigation after two bodies recovered from Dublin canal

6 July 2024
PSNI-witness-appeal-1
News, Top Stories

Witness appeal after cars on hospital grounds damaged in Derry

6 July 2024
Shannon_Airport_2020-07-12_01
News, Top Stories

Rally being held at Shannon Airport this morning

6 July 2024
Donegal Diamond Pedestrian Zone
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council urge public to not park in Donegal Town Diamond

6 July 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

35-year-old man charged to court after vehicles damaged in Derry

5 July 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (70s) dies in Offaly workplace accident

5 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube