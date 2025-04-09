Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
New Superintendent expected in Letterkenny very shortly

The Cathaoirleach of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District says he believes a new superintendent will soon be appointed to Letterkenny.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle, the last chair of the now defunct Joint Policing Committee said he’s been told an appointment is imminent, something he believes is necessary.

Cllr McMonagle made his comment while moving a proposal that the council write to the Garda Commissioner seeking approval for an extension to the CCTV system in Letterkenny which he says is long overdue…………..

