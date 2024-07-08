Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
17 Donegal projects allocated funding from the Heritage Council

17 projects in Donegal are to benefit from funding from the Heritage Council.

Community groups throughout the county are to share in over €356,000 in funding under the Heritage Grants Scheme.

The grants aim to support projects that improve access and inclusion to heritage sites and that apply good heritage practice to the management of places, collections, objects and buildings.

The projects allocated funding include;

  • Kilcar Heritage Committee (€25,000) for conservation works to St. Matthew’s Church in Kilcar;
  • Kilbarron Church Conservation Group (24,9980) for conservation works to Kilbarron Church;
  • The Follies Trust (€25,000) for conservation works to Reynolds’ Folly near Ballyshannon;
  • Inishowen Maritime Museum (€23,000) for a conservation plan and works to the Old Coastguard Station in Greencastle;
  • Donegal Famine Heritage Centre (€18,142) for conservation works to Dunfanaghy Workhouse;
  • Donegal GAP Heritage & History Group (€25,000) for conservation stabilisation of the wall head and parapet on Doon Fort;
  • Donegal Railway Heritage Museum (€7,813) for the Donegal Railway Interactive Map;
  • Moville Tidy Towns (€18,725) for a conservation management plan for Cooley historic graveyard near Moville;
  • Milford & District Resource CLG (€25,000) for conservation works to the roof of the former Presbyterian Church building in Milford;
  • Raphoe Masonic Lodge (€9,500) for conservation repair works to the Raphoe Masonic Lodge;
  • Inver Heritage Group (€25,000) for conservation works to St. Naul’s Church in Inver;
  • Cairde na hEaragaile (€25,000) for a conservation plan for, and repair works to, Altan Farm Summer House in Dunlewey;
  • Coiste Forbartha Dhobhair (€6,826) for a conservation management plan for the old church and historic graveyard at Machaire Gathlán;
  • Moville Community Complex Development Company (€24,999) for a community-led conservation management plan for the historic core of Moville;
  • Teach Pobail Mhuire Gaoth Dobhair (€25,000) for a conservation plan and feasibility study for Derrybeg Old Church;
  • Clonbeg Heritage Group (€22,062) for a conservation management plan for the historic church and graveyard site in Clonbeg Glebe near Creeslough;
  • and St. Mary’s Parish Committee (€25,000) for conservation repairs to St. Mary’s Church in Ramelton.
