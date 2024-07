The decision to ban motorbikes parking on the newly renovated Diamond area of Donegal Town has been met with backlash.

The Council issued a statement in recent days reminding people that the area is a pedestrian space and appealed to car, van, motorbike and mechanically propelled vehicles to use nearby car parks.

The Council is being urged to rethink their decision to restrict the Diamond area to a pedestrian only area.

Councillor Jimmy Brogan says there has never been an issue with bikers: