Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block Grant Committee will meet today for the first time in the current Council term.

Four 100% Redress Party Councillors were elected in June’s local election with one of them expected to be named as Chair of the Committee.

They will take over from Councillor Martin McDermott who has been Committee Chair since it’s inception.

The meeting will get underway at County House, Lifford at 10am this morning.