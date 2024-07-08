Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Deputy Doherty presses Government on commitment to support his insurance legislation

A Donegal Deputy has pressed the Government for a commitment that support for his legislation to reduce insurance costs for consumers will be forthcoming.

Deputy Pearse Doherty brought legislation before the Dail in 2021 that if enacted would ensure insurance companies pass on any savings they make to their customers in line with Personal Injuries Guidelines.

The bill is currently at Committee stage.

In the Dail in recent days, Minister of State Neale Richmond argued that insurance costs have indeed decreased. Deputy Doherty moved to clarify that that is only the case in the motor industry:

