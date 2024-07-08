Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Keir Starmer arrives at Stormont

The new British Prime Minister is in Northern Ireland:

Keir Starmer’s been meeting with the First and Deputy First Ministers at Stormont Castle.

He’s been given an update on how the recently restored power sharing executive is working, and discussed the parliamentary schedules at both Westminster and Stormont:

 

 

 

The Labour Party’s manifesto pledged to repeal the controversial Troubles Legacy Act.

This is something Labour Councillor Troy Gallagher who is a native of Letterkenny says will be key to improving relations with Ireland:

