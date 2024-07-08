Keir Starmer arrives at Stormont

The new British Prime Minister is in Northern Ireland:

Keir Starmer’s been meeting with the First and Deputy First Ministers at Stormont Castle.

He’s been given an update on how the recently restored power sharing executive is working, and discussed the parliamentary schedules at both Westminster and Stormont:

The Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer arrived at Parliament Buildings this morning and was met by the Assembly Speaker @edwinpootsmla. He is meeting representatives of main political parties. pic.twitter.com/uW1tEwylPF — Northern Ireland Assembly (@niassembly) July 8, 2024

The Labour Party’s manifesto pledged to repeal the controversial Troubles Legacy Act.

This is something Labour Councillor Troy Gallagher who is a native of Letterkenny says will be key to improving relations with Ireland: