A man in his 30s has died in a road crash in County Longford.

The single-vehicle collision happened at around quarter to 1 this morning on the N55 in Ballymahon.

The driver was treated at the scene for his injuries but died.

His body has been taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar for a post-mortem.

The road is closed this morning as forensic investigators examine the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.