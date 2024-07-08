Mickey Harte and Derry part ways

Mickey Harte has left his position as Derry Senior Football Manager.

The Tyrone man steps away after just one season in charge at his neighbouring county.

During his tenure, Mickey guided the team to win both the Bank of Ireland Dr. McKenna Cup and Allianz National Football League; delivering a first national title for the county since 2008.

The championship proved more difficult to navigate for the Oak Leaf county who lost to Donegal, Galway, Armagh and then Kerry in the All Ireland quarter final.

Mickey Harte said “I have decided to step down as manager of the Derry Senior Football team. I would like to thank the players for the huge commitment they gave to the Derry jersey during the 2024 season. I would also like to thank Gavin and the entire backroom team for their hard work, dedication and expertise. Thanks too for the support of the County Board and all those generous sponsors of the GAA in Derry. Finally, I wish the players every success in the years ahead.”

Chairperson of Derry GAA, John Keenan, stated, “We sincerely thank Mickey, Gavin and their entire backroom team for their hard work and dedication throughout the 2024 season. We wish them the very best in their future endeavours.”

Derry GAA say a process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new Senior Football Management team.