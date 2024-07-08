Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Mickey Harte and Derry part ways

Mickey Harte has left his position as Derry Senior Football Manager.

The Tyrone man steps away after just one season in charge at his neighbouring county.

During his tenure, Mickey guided the team to win both the Bank of Ireland Dr. McKenna Cup and Allianz National Football League; delivering a first national title for the county since 2008.

The championship proved more difficult to navigate for the Oak Leaf county who lost to Donegal, Galway, Armagh and then Kerry in the All Ireland quarter final.

Mickey Harte said “I have decided to step down as manager of the Derry Senior Football team. I would like to thank the players for the huge commitment they gave to the Derry jersey during the 2024 season. I would also like to thank Gavin and the entire backroom team for their hard work, dedication and expertise. Thanks too for the support of the County Board and all those generous sponsors of the GAA in Derry. Finally, I wish the players every success in the years ahead.”

Chairperson of Derry GAA, John Keenan, stated, “We sincerely thank Mickey, Gavin and their entire backroom team for their hard work and dedication throughout the 2024 season. We wish them the very best in their future endeavours.”

Derry GAA say a process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new Senior Football Management team.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday July 8th

8 July 2024
IMG_1092-min
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry appeal for information after paint thrown at Walker’s Plinth

8 July 2024
St Matthew's Church Kilcar
News, Top Stories

17 Donegal projects allocated funding from the Heritage Council

8 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday July 8th

8 July 2024
IMG_1092-min
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry appeal for information after paint thrown at Walker’s Plinth

8 July 2024
St Matthew's Church Kilcar
News, Top Stories

17 Donegal projects allocated funding from the Heritage Council

8 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 July 2024
gola
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gola Island residents without water for over a month

8 July 2024
roderic o'gorman
News, Top Stories

Roderic O’Gorman new Green Party leader

8 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube