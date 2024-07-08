Milford to Ramelton Rd to partially close to facilitate sewerage main installation works

Part of the Milford to Ramelton Road will be closed over the coming days to facilitate sewerage main installation works.

The route between Magheradrumman Road and Moss Road will be closed from today until Friday between 7pm and 7am each day.

Diversions will be in place as follows:

• HGVs from Letterkenny should divert via N-56 Mountain Top/Kilmacrennan/Milford

• HGVs from Ramelton to divert via R-249 & R-246 Ramelton/Kilmacrennan/Milford

• HGVs from Fanad/Cranford to divert via R-246, R-249 & N-56 Milford/Kilmacrennan/Letterkenny

• Local diversions for cars only via the L-5652-1, L-5652-2 Legmuckduff (Lagg) Road and L-5622-1/L-1362-2 Magheradrumman Road