Potential victims of alleged FAI misconduct encouraged to come forward

Other potential victims of alleged misconduct within the FAI in the 1990s are being encouraged to come forward.

A number of former international players and trainees claim they were subject to unwanted sexual advances, inappropriate relationships, and homophobic abuse by FAI coaches over 25 years ago.

The details have been uncovered as part of a two-year investigation by RTÉ and the Sunday Independent.

The women involved have since described it as “systematic and calculated abuse”, and say the matter now lies with Gardaí.