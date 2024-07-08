Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Property prices in Donegal rise €5,025

Donegal property prices have risen over €5,000 in the second quarter of 2024.

According to MyHome.ie’s latest survey, the median asking price for a property in the county is now €215,000.

Property prices in Donegal have risen by €5,025 during the second quarter of this year, according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Price Report.

The report for Q2 2024, shows that the median asking price for a property in the county is now €215,000. That equates to a rise of €15,000 when compared to this time last year.

Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county rose by €7,500 over the quarter to €167,500. That’s down 1.5% compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Donegal stayed flat between Q1 and Q2 at €235,000. It’s up, however, €36,500 on the second quarter of 2023.

The number of properties for sale in Donegal increased between the first three months of the year and Q2 by 8% with 204 properties for sale.

It takes on average, three and a half months for a property to sell in the county after being placed on the market.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

School
News, Top Stories

Almost 6,000 families in Donegal to receive Back to School allowance this week

8 July 2024
house housing home (2)
News, Top Stories

Council seeking expressions of interest for provision of emergency accommodation and social housing

8 July 2024
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Advocacy Service members begin strike action

8 July 2024
FAI
News, Top Stories

Potential victims of alleged FAI misconduct encouraged to come forward

8 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

School
News, Top Stories

Almost 6,000 families in Donegal to receive Back to School allowance this week

8 July 2024
house housing home (2)
News, Top Stories

Council seeking expressions of interest for provision of emergency accommodation and social housing

8 July 2024
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

National Advocacy Service members begin strike action

8 July 2024
FAI
News, Top Stories

Potential victims of alleged FAI misconduct encouraged to come forward

8 July 2024
Eamon Ryan 1
News, Top Stories

New Green Party leader to be revealed today

8 July 2024
keir starmer
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Prime Minister visiting NI today

8 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube