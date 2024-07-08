Property prices in Donegal rise €5,025

Donegal property prices have risen over €5,000 in the second quarter of 2024.

The report for Q2 2024, shows that the median asking price for a property in the county is now €215,000. That equates to a rise of €15,000 when compared to this time last year.

Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county rose by €7,500 over the quarter to €167,500. That’s down 1.5% compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Donegal stayed flat between Q1 and Q2 at €235,000. It’s up, however, €36,500 on the second quarter of 2023.

The number of properties for sale in Donegal increased between the first three months of the year and Q2 by 8% with 204 properties for sale.

It takes on average, three and a half months for a property to sell in the county after being placed on the market.