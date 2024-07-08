Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Roderic O’Gorman new Green Party leader

Roderic O’Gorman has been elected as leader of the Green Party.

The Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has been elected within the past few minutes.

Senator Pippa Hackett was also in the race to take over from outgoing leader Eamon Ryan.

roderic o'gorman
News, Top Stories

Roderic O’Gorman new Green Party leader

8 July 2024
Martin McDermott
News, Top Stories

Cllr Martin McDermott elected as Chair of Enhanced Defective Block Grant Scheme Committee

8 July 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Castlederg shop targeted in early morning break in

8 July 2024
diamond-donegal-town
News, Audio, Top Stories

Backlash to decision to ban motorbikes from Diamond area of Donegal Town

8 July 2024
