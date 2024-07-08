Roderic O’Gorman new Green Party leader

Roderic O’Gorman has been elected as leader of the Green Party.
The Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has been elected within the past few minutes.
Senator Pippa Hackett was also in the race to take over from outgoing leader Eamon Ryan.
