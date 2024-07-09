Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
An end to the Aer Lingus strike could be in sight


An end to the Aer Lingus strike could be in sight.

The executive of the Irish Airline Pilots Association meets later to discuss Labour Court proposals to end the dispute.

The 17.5% pay rise it recommended has already been accepted by the airline.

The non binding recommendation covers a four year period from January 1st 2023 to the end of December 2026.

It has also recommended a 10% increase to overnight allowances and a further 5% from October of next year.

Pilots had been looking for a 24% pay increase, which they said was down to inflation.

While Aer Lingus said it was looking for extra productivity and flexibility for any pay increase over 12.25%.

President of IALPA Captain Mark Tighe said the executive of the union will consider the Labour Court decision before issuing a recommendation to members on whether to accept or reject the proposals.

Industrial action by pilots has so far led to the cancellation of 548 flights up until Sunday, 14th July.

