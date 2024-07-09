Derry GAA to meet this evening to start manager search process

Derry GAA will begin the process to replace Mickey Harte this evening.

Harte and assistant Gavin Devlin stepped down on Monday after just a single season in charge.

During his tenure, Mickey guided the team to win both the Bank of Ireland Dr. McKenna Cup and Allianz National Football League, delivering a first national title for the county since 2008.

The championship proved more difficult to navigate for the Oak Leaf county who lost to Donegal, Galway, Armagh and then Kerry in the All Ireland quarter final.

County Board officials will meet this evening to take the first step in finding Harte’s successor.

Rory Gallagher is already among the front runners with the bookings to return to the role.

Gallagher stepped away as manager in May of last year but he had a temporary coaching ban lifted in February.

Malachy O’Rourke is also being linked with the position.